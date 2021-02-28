Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $111,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

