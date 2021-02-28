Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $77.03.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.