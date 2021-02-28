API3 (API3) Price Reaches $3.73 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. API3 has a market cap of $51.69 million and $14.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00008238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00463528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00075037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00079882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.92 or 0.00476527 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

