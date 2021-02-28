Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

