Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.