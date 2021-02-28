Aperio Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of LivePerson worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

