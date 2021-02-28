Aperio Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

