Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $94.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

