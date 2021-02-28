Aperio Group LLC Buys 5,371 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE BYD opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.