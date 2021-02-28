Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

THS stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -500.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

