Aperio Group LLC Acquires 31,519 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

CHX opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

