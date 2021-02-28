Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATRS opened at $4.25 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $708.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.44.
ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
