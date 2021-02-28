Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

