Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 1,193.2% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

