Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Anglo American stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

