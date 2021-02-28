Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

