Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises about 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

