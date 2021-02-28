Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.84 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

