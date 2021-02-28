Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anchiano Therapeutics.

ANCN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,964. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

