Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Sells $1,842,030.00 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.70.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.