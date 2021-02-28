Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.