Analyzing HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HMS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HMS and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 5.21 $87.22 million $1.15 31.99 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.38 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -111.17

HMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HMS and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 12 1 0 2.08 MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

HMS presently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than HMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 8.51% 8.86% 6.18% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

Summary

HMS beats MoneyGram International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

