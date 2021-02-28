Analyzing Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) & TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund -1,496.80% -0.97% -0.93% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.79 million 25.84 -$64.53 million N/A N/A TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.