Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $126.44

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,258. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,743 shares of company stock worth $6,102,002. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

