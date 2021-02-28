Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $127.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.15. 599,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

