Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $13.27

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,482,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.97 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.