Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 946.44

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 946.44 ($12.37).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

LON HSX opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,333 ($17.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 964.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

