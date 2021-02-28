Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $82.67

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,882. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.