Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $82.67

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,882. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

