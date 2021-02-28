Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 64.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

