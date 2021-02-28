Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $111.00

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

DDOG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $95.41. 3,954,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,543,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $15,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock worth $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

