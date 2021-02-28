Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,187. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

