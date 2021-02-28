Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,404,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.78 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

