Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 136,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.