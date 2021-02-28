Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

