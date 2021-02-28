Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

SONM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 1,446,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,145. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.72.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.