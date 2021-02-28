Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). iRobot reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $11,686,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT opened at $124.11 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

