Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 3,980,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,196. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

