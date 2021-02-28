Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.28 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.