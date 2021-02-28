Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.92. 3,340,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,980. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.