American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) versus Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Critical Review

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, suggesting that its stock price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Shared Hospital Services and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.78 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Avant Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

