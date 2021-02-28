American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
