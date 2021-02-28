American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,918,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 203,433 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,282,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

