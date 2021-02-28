American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.14. 2,445,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

