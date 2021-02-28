American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the January 28th total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About American Energy Partners
