AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

