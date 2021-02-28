Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,236.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

