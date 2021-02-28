Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASGTF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

