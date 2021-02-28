Altus Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Altus Group stock opened at C$55.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$33.41 and a 52 week high of C$61.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.43.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

