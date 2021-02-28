alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.20. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.