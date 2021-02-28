Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.05 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.