Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,036.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,948.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,717.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

